Neeraj Chopra likely to feature in Lausanne Diamond League 2023

World No.1 javelin star Neeraj Chopra is likely to return to action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland on June 30 according to Olympics.com.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:11 IST
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Twitter/Olympics). Image Credit: ANI
World No.1 javelin star Neeraj Chopra is likely to return to action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland on June 30 according to Olympics.com. Neeraj, the reigning Diamond League javelin champion, started his season with the fourth-best throw of his career of 88.67m at the Doha Diamond League in May.

However, the India athlete suffered a muscle strain while training and ended up withdrawing from the FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4 and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 13. As per the Diamond League website, Neeraj Chopra has now been listed to compete at Lausanne.

The Indian javelin ace has also been slated to take part in the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in the Czech Republic on June 27. At Lausanne, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be up against Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.

Jakub Vadlejch's 89.51m throw to win the Paavo Nurmi Games is leading ahead of Neeraj Chopra's 88.67m. Germany's Julian Weber, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, has the third-best throw this season at 88.37m. Weber is also slated to compete at Lausanne Diamond League 2023.

As of now Neeraj also leads the men's javelin throw points table at Diamond League 2023 with eight points courtesy of the Doha Diamond League win. Last year, Neeraj Chopra clinched the top spot at the Lausanne Diamond League with an impressive 89.08m throw. Neeraj Chopra's personal best is 89.94m he achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League last year.

The Diamond League 2023 final will be held in Eugene, USA on September 16-17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

