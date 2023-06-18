Left Menu

Motor racing-Sainz handed three-place grid drop for impeding Gasly

The Spaniard had qualified in eighth position for the race, with team mate Charles Leclerc 11th. Stewards found Sainz to have been "predominantly to blame" for an incident that Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said had cost Gasly the chance to progress to the second phase.

Motor racing-Sainz handed three-place grid drop for impeding Gasly

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was handed a three-place grid drop at the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix for unnecessarily impeding Alpine's Pierre Gasly in the first phase of Saturday's qualifying.

Stewards found Sainz to have been "predominantly to blame" for an incident that Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said had cost Gasly the chance to progress to the second phase. "It's ridiculous, in a word. Terrible. I think Pierre would have been P6 (sixth in the first phase) and now he's out of Q1. He would have been P6 had he just had a normal third sector. Not even a great one," said Szafnauer.

Gasly will start Sunday's race in 17th place.

