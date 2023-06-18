Left Menu

Motor racing-Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Wolff

As a reserve driver Mick Schumacher is making contributions to Mercedes push to challenge Red Bull, but team principal Toto Wolff said on Saturday, the son Formula One great Michael Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator. Let go by Haas at the end of last season Schumacher found himself without a seat and taking a job with Mercedes as their reserve driver.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 06:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 06:16 IST
Motor racing-Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator, says Wolff

As a reserve driver Mick Schumacher is making contributions to Mercedes push to challenge Red Bull, but team principal Toto Wolff said on Saturday, the son Formula One great Michael Schumacher should be in a race car not a simulator.

Let go by Haas at the end of last season Schumacher found himself without a seat and taking a job with Mercedes as their reserve driver. Schumacher won the Formula Two title in 2020 after joining the Ferrari young driver programme in 2019 and debuted with Ferrari-powered Haas in 2021.

But he struggled with the tailenders scoring just 12 points and a highest finish of sixth after 43 starts. The son of a seven-times world champion came under considerable criticism for a lack of performance but has found a huge supporter in Wolff, who believes he was mishandled and unfairly judged at Haas.

"Every time we speak highly of him somebody feels to say something negative," Wolff told reporters after qualifying on Saturday for the Canadian Grand Prix. "Wherever I can speak highly and praise Mick that's what I am doing but in the end it is every team authority to decide on their drivers. "I think teams are missing out on Mick.

"I think he was burned last year. "I believe whoever gets him will get a very good pilot."

That seat is not likely to open up at Mercedes for some time with the team having established George Russell as their driver of the future and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, reportedly close to signing a new deal with the team. While positive reviews were rare during Schumacher's time with Haas the reports on the young German have been glowing coming out of the Mercedes camp have been glowing.

"First of all it is great to have a mature successful and experienced Formula One driver supporting us," said Wolff. "In the simulator his feedback is a tremendous advantage. "In some European grand prix having him in the simulator overnight and providing data for the Saturday is a super advantage for us.

"And if George or Lewis were to have a fish poisoning then we know we have a super guy that would drive the car well. "As much as I like the situation for the benefit of the team I would every day of the week prefer Mick sits in a cockpit and actually races."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023