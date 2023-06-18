Left Menu

Motor racing-Hulkenberg grid penalty puts Alonso on front row in Canada

"The normal penalty for failure to slow under red flags is 10 grid positions however in view of the mitigating circumstance, a lower penalty is appropriate. "We note the intention of the regulation is to ensure a car is not speeding during a red flag situation and there is no evidence that the speed was excessive in this case." Second place would have been the highest position a Haas driver has started a regular grand prix. Hulkenberg's team mate Kevin Magnussen qualified on pole for a sprint race in Brazil last November but started the regular grand prix in eighth place.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 06:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 06:36 IST
Motor racing-Hulkenberg grid penalty puts Alonso on front row in Canada

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was promoted to the front row of the Canadian Grand Prix starting grid on Saturday after Haas's Nico Hulkenberg collected a three-place penalty for an infringement in qualifying and dropped to fifth. Hulkenberg had qualified second, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen on pole position, but was demoted for failing to stay above a minimum time when red flags were waved.

"The regulation is very clear and whilst there is no question of the driver acting dangerously or driving unsafely, there was a breach and thus a penalty has to be imposed," stewards said in a statement. "The normal penalty for failure to slow under red flags is 10 grid positions however in view of the mitigating circumstance, a lower penalty is appropriate.

"We note the intention of the regulation is to ensure a car is not speeding during a red flag situation and there is no evidence that the speed was excessive in this case." Second place would have been the highest position a Haas driver has started a regular grand prix.

Hulkenberg's team mate Kevin Magnussen qualified on pole for a sprint race in Brazil last November but started the regular grand prix in eighth place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023