Left Menu

Sreeshankar jumps huge 8.41m in National Inter-State, qualifies for World Championships

Just short of the national record but I am happy to have made this jump, Sreeshankar, who was representing Kerala, said after the event.Aldrin was second with a best jump of 7.83m while Muhammed Anees Yahiya was third with 7.71m, as 12 long jumpers made it to the final to be held on Monday.The Asian Games qualifying mark for the mens long jump is 7.95m. The mens long jump qualifying distance for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August is 8.25m.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 09:16 IST
Sreeshankar jumps huge 8.41m in National Inter-State, qualifies for World Championships

Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar produced a huge 8.41m effort in his very first attempt in the qualifying round at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships to qualify for the World Championships, here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar's jump was just 1cm shy of Jeswin Aldrin's national record of 8.42m set earlier this year. However, the effort was Sreeshankar's personal best. ''The wind reading was fine, it was 1.5m/s. Just short of the national record but I am happy to have made this jump,'' Sreeshankar, who was representing Kerala, said after the event.

Aldrin was second with a best jump of 7.83m while Muhammed Anees Yahiya was third with 7.71m, as 12 long jumpers made it to the final to be held on Monday.

The Asian Games qualifying mark for the men's long jump is 7.95m. On June 9, Sreeshankar became only the third Indian — after Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda — to win a Diamond League medal with a bronze in the Paris leg with an effort of 8.09m. The men's long jump qualifying distance for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August is 8.25m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023