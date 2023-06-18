Mid-round stumble sees Diksha Dagar finish third in Germany

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar produced a third top-10 finish in her last four starts as she finished tied-third in the Amundi German Masters here.

Diksha (72) finished tied third with German star Sophie Hausmann (64) even as Dubai-based Kristyna Napoleaova beat Cara Gainer in the first play-off hole after the two shot 71 each in the final round and totalled 14-under.

Diksha, who began the fourth and final round two shots behind Cara Gainer and Kristyna Napoleaova, did stumble on the first hole with a bogey, but she soon found the rhythm with three birdies between second and fifth and added a fourth birdie for the day and went into shared lead after eight holes of the final day.

Then came the nightmare as Diksha bogeyed three holes in a row from ninth to 11th and dropped from 14-under to 11-under. With no gains nor losses in the last seven holes, Diksha finished with 72 and a total of 11-under and three behind Cara Gainer (71) and Kristyna Napoleaova (71), who went into a play-off, extending her wait for a second title on the Ladies European Tour.

Kristyna went on to win the title on the first play-off hole.

Among the other Indians, Avani Prashanth (70) found some steadiness that that seemed to have deserted her after a brilliant first round of 65. She finished T-39, while Vani Kapoor (70) was T-56th and Ridhima Dilawari (80) was 69th.

