Left Menu

Golf-Clark birdies first hole to take lead in U.S. Open final round

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who is out to end his nine-year major drought, birdied the first hole to climb into a tie with Fowler at 10 under par. Players who went out earlier took advantage of the cooler conditions, with Tommy Fleetwood firing a round of 63 that included two eagles to climb into fifth place.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 03:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 03:43 IST
Golf-Clark birdies first hole to take lead in U.S. Open final round

Wyndham Clark birdied the par-five first hole to move to 11-under and grab the outright lead from Rickie Fowler as the final pairing of the U.S. Open's final round set out at Los Angeles Country Club.

As the morning marine layer began to give way to sun, Fowler missed the fairway right and ultimately had to settle for par. The Southern Californian is a former top-10 player who fell off the golf map in recent years but has been in first place at the end of each round to the delight of his many fans in LA.

"Tomorrow is when the tournament starts," Fowler said on Saturday. "After going through the last few years, I'm not scared to fail."

Clark, who won his first PGA Tour event last month, has been attacking the George C. Thomas designed course near Beverly Hills with impressive confidence through the first three days. Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who is out to end his nine-year major drought, birdied the first hole to climb into a tie with Fowler at 10 under par.

Players who went out earlier took advantage of the cooler conditions, with Tommy Fleetwood firing a round of 63 that included two eagles to climb into fifth place. Sunday's winner will walk away with $3.6 million of the tournament's $20 million purse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023