Left Menu

Soccer-Croatia can be proud despite defeat, says Dalic

We are disappointed with the loss, but we should be proud of what we did." Dalic said the future of his captain Luka Modric remained unclear, after the 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder put in another impressive showing. "Luka said he would take his own decision after the tournament, that is fair," Dalic said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 04:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 04:27 IST
Soccer-Croatia can be proud despite defeat, says Dalic

Croatia can be proud of winning another medal, coach Zlatko Dalic said, after they suffered more heartbreak in a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday.

The defeat was a bitter blow for Croatia, who were cheered on by tens of thousands of roaring fans throughout the goalless draw in Rotterdam, as they passed up another chance to clinch a first international trophy, after taking silver and bronze at the last two World Cups. "We have won medals, one after the other, which is a really great thing," Dalic told reporters.

"Three medals for Croatia is great to have achieved, it shows that Croatia has lots of potential. We are disappointed with the loss, but we should be proud of what we did." Dalic said the future of his captain Luka Modric remained unclear, after the 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder put in another impressive showing.

"Luka said he would take his own decision after the tournament, that is fair," Dalic said. "He played great, we would love Luka to stay, he is a great player and I hope he will stay with us for a long time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023