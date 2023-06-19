Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Spain's coach confident more to come after Nations League crown

Spain's Nations League victory could get the country back on a winning streak, head coach Luis de la Fuente said after securing the country's first international trophy in over a decade through a hard-fought win on penalties against Croatia.

"These players are used to winning," De la Fuente told reporters early on Monday.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to stretch his Formula One championship lead and take Red Bull's milestone 100th victory. The Dutch 25-year-old led every lap as he took his career tally to 41 wins, stepping up alongside Brazil's late triple champion Ayrton Senna in the record books.

Golf-Clark birdies first hole to take lead in U.S. Open final round

Wyndham Clark birdied the par-five first hole to move to 11-under and grab the outright lead from Rickie Fowler as the final pairing of the U.S. Open's final round set out at Los Angeles Country Club. As the morning marine layer began to give way to sun, Fowler missed the fairway right and ultimately had to settle for par.

Soccer-Croatia can be proud despite defeat, says Dalic

Croatia can be proud of winning another medal, coach Zlatko Dalic said, after they suffered more heartbreak in a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday. The defeat was a bitter blow for Croatia, who were cheered on by tens of thousands of roaring fans throughout the goalless draw in Rotterdam, as they passed up another chance to clinch a first international trophy, after taking silver and bronze at the last two World Cups.

Motor racing-Red Bull eyes 200 after winning 100th grand prix

As Red Bull celebrated a landmark 100th Formula One win at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, a reflective team principal Christian Horner recalled thinking that he might have been satisfied with one victory. Now at 100 wins the thirst for victory remains unquenched.

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe wins thrilling Stuttgart final

Third-seeded Frances Tiafoe survived a championship point and outlasted home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff to win the Boss Open title 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) on Sunday in Stuttgart, Germany. By winning his third career title and first on grass in 2 hours and 12 minutes, the 25-year-old American will move into the Top 10 in the ATP Tour rankings for the first time on Monday.

Motorcycling-Martin piles pressure on Bagnaia with German GP win

Spaniard Jorge Martin won the German Grand Prix for Pramac Racing on Sunday after a thrilling duel with Ducati's reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia that reignited the title battle. The pair crossed the line 0.064 of a second apart, their Ducatis so close that they touched on the penultimate lap as Italian Bagnaia threw everything at his rival in a bid to get back in front.

Tennis-Murray bags second straight grasscourt title, Boulter wins all-British showdown

Andy Murray ramped up his Wimbledon preparations by beating Arthur Cazaux in the Nottingham Open final on Sunday to lift a second straight grasscourt title while fellow Briton Katie Boulter beat compatriot Jodie Burrage in the women's final. The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance to win 6-4 6-4, converting three of his four break points against the Frenchman to claim the Challenger Tour title.

Tennis-Raducanu says she sometimes wishes she had not won US Open

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she sometimes wishes she had not won the Grand Slam due to the pressure that came with the success and instant fame. The then 18-year-old surged out of nowhere to win the 2021 tournament in style, without dropping a single set during the nine matches she played before the final, but could not follow up on that success due to recurrent injuries.

Soccer-Spain win shootout to deny Croatia in Nations League final

Serial winner Dani Carvajal converted the decisive spotkick to hand Spain a first title in more than a decade as they edged Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Nations League in Rotterdam on Sunday. The 31-year-old, who has won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, calmly chipped home Spain's sixth kick of the shootout as they claimed their first silverware since the 2012 European Championship.

