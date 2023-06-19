Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons edge out Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh by 26-25

The Telugu Talons edged out the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in a thrilling game that ended 26-25 in their favour. Match 21 of the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) saw high-flying Telugu Talons clash with revitalised Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh.

Davinder Singh Bhullar and Naseeb Singh gave the Talons a fast start to the game which saw them take a slender lead early on in the encounter. The Golden Eagles looked to recover quickly as Jyotiram Bhushan Shinde and Sukhveer Singh Brar came to life and levelled the scores, as per a press release from PHL. The Golden Eagles looked to use their momentum to establish a lead but Rahul TK in the Talons goal was standing resolute as he made superb saves to make sure his team did not fall too behind. Mohit Kumar of the Talons also was playing a crucial role in the attack in this game as his goals saw the Talons take the lead. By the 15th mark of the game, the score read 7-5 in favour of the Talons

Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles continued scoring goals while holding off the challenges the Talons were throwing at him. He was being supported well by Mankesh from the wings who was shooting with devastating effect to put Uttar Pradesh in the lead. Fernando Nunes brought on Kailash Patel and captain Shubham Sheoran to wrest back control of the game. The Talons did so phenomenally as they had equalised soon after. The first period came to an end as the scores read 14 all, both teams were attacking well and there was very little to separate them. The Talons started the second half determined to take the lead while the Golden Eagles were hoping for the same. Davinder Singh Bhullar opened the scoring for the Talons in the second half, while Kailash Patel was putting on a masterclass from the wings as the duo helped Telugu take an early lead in the second half. However, the Golden Eagles again found a way back into the game thanks to Sahil Rana and Mahesh Ugile who made sure Uttar Pradesh were matching the Talons blow for blow. Halfway through the second half the scores read 19 all as both teams were evenly matched going into the last quarter of the game.

The game was being played at a blistering pace and was becoming a physical battle between the two sets of players. Omid Reza and Rahul TK were also constantly making superb saves that added to the excitement of the game. The match was finely poised going into the last 10 minutes. However, Anil Khudia provided the Talons with a much-needed breakthrough that helped his team establish a slender lead and was assisted by Davinder who helped the Talons extend their lead further. The Talons' lead was cut short thanks to some explosive counters by the Golden Eagles which were being led by Jyotiram Bhushan Shinde. The Talons were able to hold onto their slender lead as the game came to an end soon after. The scores read 26-25 in favour of the Telugu Talons who had secured yet another victory.

Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh was the top scorer for his team in the tie with 9 goals, while Naseeb Singh was the top scorer for the Telugu Talons in the match with 6 goals. Kailash Patel of the Talons was awarded the most valuable player of the match award for his vital contributions in attack from the wing. (ANI)

