Archery-American teenager Arreola becomes youngest individual medallist at World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 22:02 IST
American Liko Arreola made history by becoming, at 15 years and 330 days, the youngest ever medallist in an individual event at the Archery World Cup. The teenager beat local multiple world champion Sara Lopez in a one-on-one duel in Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday that ended tied at 145-145 before Arreola won a one-arrow shoot-off with a brilliant 10.

The Hawaii native not only won gold in the individual category but, along with Alexis Ruiz and Olivia Dean, was also part of the U.S. team that defeated Colombia 233-231 in the women's compound final. "I was so nervous the whole fight. I tried not to give up and did my best but it was nerve-racking," Arreola told World Archery.

With the victory, Arreola has a direct pass to the grand final of the circuit in Mexico in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

