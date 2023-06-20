Left Menu

Australia needs 98 more runs to win Ashes opener after reaching 183-5 at tea

There are 38 overs left and the test is now unlikely to end in a draw.Australia earlier resumed on 107-3 with Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland at the crease.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:25 IST
Australia needs 98 more runs to win Ashes opener after reaching 183-5 at tea

Australia needs 98 more runs to win the Ashes opener after reaching tea at 183-5 on Tuesday as the cricket thriller heads into its final session on the last day at Edgbaston.

Usman Khawaja is patiently moving Australia toward its winning target of 281. The opener, who scored his first test century in England in the first innings, has so far hit 56 runs from 159 balls. Allrounder Cameron Green is 22 not out in a 40-run partnership that England needs to end quickly.

Forced to leave the field the day before with a painful blistered finger, England spinner Moeen Ali (1-50) returned earlier to give England a key wicket of third-ranked batter Travis Head (16). The 36-year-old bowler was hugged by joyful teammates after Head edged to slip fielder Joe Root. That left Australia at 143-5 before Khawaja and Green came together.

The morning session was lost to rain and players took an early lunch at the Birmingham ground. The umpires have given the teams a total of 67 overs for the day. There are 38 overs left and the test is now unlikely to end in a draw.

Australia earlier resumed on 107-3 with Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland at the crease. With fielders up close, Boland ducked Broad's bouncer in the eighth over of the day before nicking the next ball behind to Bairstow with Australia at 121-4. Boland hit a test-best 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions Kapu community leader

How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023