Cricket-Australia beat England by two wickets in Ashes classic

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 23:57 IST
Australia beat England by two wickets in a thrilling climax to the opening test of the five-match Ashes series on Tuesday.

The visitors, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed fifth day on 107 for three but their chances looked remote when they slumped to 227-8.

But captain Pat Cummins struck 44 not out in a superb partnership with Nathan Lyon to see Australia over the line in a climax of suffocating tension.

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

