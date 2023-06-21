Left Menu

UEFA EURO Qualifiers: Austria triumphed over Sweden

Austria is in Group F along with Belgium, Sweden, Estonia and Azerbaijan. Currently, Austria is on top of the table with 10 points. They have played four games, winning three and drawing one.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:32 IST
UEFA EURO Qualifiers: Austria triumphed over Sweden
Austria's football team celebrating their win over Sweden (Source: UEFA Official Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria defeated Sweden 2-0 in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match on Wednesday at the Ernst Happel Stadium. Austria dominated Sweden from the beginning of the match. Austria was brilliant and completely outran their opponents in every aspect of the match.

Austria is in Group F along with Belgium, Sweden, Estonia and Azerbaijan. Currently, Austria is on top of the table with 10 points. They have played four games, winning three and drawing one. In the match against Sweden, the first half resulted in a 0-0 draw as either team failed to find the back of the net.

The second half was also pretty tight. The match seemed to be heading towards a draw but Austria's Christoph Baumgartner scored in the 81st minute of the match to give Austria a 1-0 lead. Soon after, in the 89th minute of the match, Christoph Baumgartner scored the second goal for Austria and sealed the game. His right-footed strike put the ball past the goalkeeper in the left corner of the net.

Austria took an astonishing 21 shots out of which 13 were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 63 per cent. Austria completed 425 passes with an accuracy of 80 per cent. Sweden took four shots out of which three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was just 37 per cent. Sweden completed a total of 253 passes with an accuracy of 66 per cent.

According to the official website of UEFA, Emil Forsberg, Sweden's midfielder said, "It was a deserved win for Austria tonight. They had the ball more than us, we gave away the ball too quickly. We have to come back in September and win games, that's the only way." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023