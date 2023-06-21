Taipei Open 2023: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap advances to second round

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap advanced to the pre-quarterfinal stage of the Taipei Open 2023 men's singles event at the Tian-Mu Arena on Wednesday. He defeated Samuel Hsiao of Germany 21-15, 21-16 to register his first win of the year in the main draw of a BWF World Tour event.

With Parupalli Kashyap, India's star badminton player HS Prannoy also progressed to the second round. Apart from him in men's singles matches, India's world No. 39 Mithun Manjunath lost 21-18, 14-21, 21-16 to world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian was defeated by Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-13, 21-5, meanwhile, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam lost to Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong 21-18, 21-17 in the round of 32. Kiran George suffered a 22-20, 12-21, 21-9 defeat Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia in the first round.

In women's single event, Aakarshi Kashyap also got beaten by Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei 10-21, 21-16, 21-11. Gadde Ruthvika Shivani also lost 21-12, 21-5 to Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-Chian. (ANI)

