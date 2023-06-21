Left Menu

Hit winning runs is special, says Scotland's Michael Leask after winning 'Player of the Match' award against Ireland

After hitting the winning run in the last ball, Player of the Match Michael said in the post-match presentation, "I don't think I can quite put it into words, I'm lost for words. We had a few tough games against Ireland and last time we had a tied game (in the previous qualifiers) against Zimbabwe as well, so to hit the winning runs is even more special."

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:55 IST
Hit winning runs is special, says Scotland's Michael Leask after winning 'Player of the Match' award against Ireland
Michael Leask (Image: Cricket Scotland's Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Scotland's Michael Leask displayed a blistering knock of 91* which guided his team to a narrow win against Ireland in the ICC Men's World Cup at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Wedneday. After hitting the winning run in the last ball, Player of the Match Michael said in the post-match presentation, "I don't think I can quite put it into words, I'm lost for words. We had a few tough games against Ireland and last time we had a tied game (in the previous qualifiers) against Zimbabwe as well, so to hit the winning runs is even more special."

"We got a team that bat very deep, I got a lot of belief in my ability and Watty (Watt) and Surfy (Sharif) did a great job as well. He (Watt) is a fantastic performer, we had a lot of partnerships together and when he walked out to bat I told him let's do it one more time. This is just the start of our journey, we are gonna take things deep and hopefully go all the way. He (Brandon McMullen) is a fantastic cricketer, he is an absolute hero for us and long may it continue," he further added. Batting first, Ireland's top order collapsed against Brandon McMullen's lethal bowling. They were 33/4 after 8.2 overs. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie were dismissed on a golden duck by McMullen in consecutive balls. Harry Tector was also dismissed cheaply at 6 off 10.

Campher bagged an outstanding century, scoring 120 off 108 balls. Dockrell also played a knock of 69 off 93 runs. For Scotland, Brandon McMullen was the pick of the bowlers, he took five wickets by conceding only 34 runs. Sole, Watt, and McBride picked one wicket each.

Chasing 287, Scotland's first wicket fell quickly, and Ireland were getting wickets from the other end. However, Michael Leask played exceptionally well, his explosive knock of 91* provided Scotland with a remarkable victory against Ireland in the last ball. Christopher McBride scored 56 off 60 balls. Mark Watt also played an effective knock of 47 off 43 balls.

For Ireland, Mark Adair was the pick of the Bowler with three wickets. Joshua Little and George Dockrell took two wickets each while Curtis Campher and Benjamin White picked one-one wicket each. Michael Leask was awarded "Player of the Match".

Brief scores: Ireland: 286/8 (Curtis Campher 120, George Dockrell 69, Brandon McMullen 5/34) vs Scotland: 289/9 (Michael Leask 91, Christopher McBride 56, Mark Adair 3/57). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable energy usage to 37 pc at TN plant

Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable ene...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023