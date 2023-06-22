Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus complete permanent signing of Milik from Marseille

Juventus completed the permanent signing of Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique de Marseille on a three year deal for 6.3 million euros ($6.92 million), the Serie A club said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9104 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 00:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Juventus completed the permanent signing of Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique de Marseille on a three year deal for 6.3 million euros ($6.92 million), the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Milik, who joined Marseille in 2021, had been on loan at the Italian side, who had an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

"Juventus has exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik. "The consideration may increase up to an additional 1.1 million euros ($1.21 million) on achieving given conditions over the course of the duration of the contract," the club said in a statement.

The Poland international made 39 appearances for the Turin club last season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

