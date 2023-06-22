Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona to begin LaLiga title defence at Getafe

LaLiga's final weekend could be a high-tension climax to the season, with Barcelona visiting Europa League champions Sevilla, Real Madrid hosting Real Betis and Champions League side Real Sociedad hosting Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. There will be no football on New Year's Eve as the Christmas break will run from Dec. 20 until Jan. 2.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:19 IST
Soccer-Barcelona to begin LaLiga title defence at Getafe
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Barcelona will begin their Spanish league title defence away to Getafe on Aug. 13 while Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao the same weekend, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.

With the renovation of Barcelona's Camp Nou already under way, the Catalan giants will host the first Clasico of the season against bitter rivals Real Madrid on matchday 11 (Oct. 29) at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. Both teams will meet again at Santiago Bernabeu on matchday 32, on the weekend of April 21, 2024. LaLiga's final weekend could be a high-tension climax to the season, with Barcelona visiting Europa League champions Sevilla, Real Madrid hosting Real Betis and Champions League side Real Sociedad hosting Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

There will be no football on New Year's Eve as the Christmas break will run from Dec. 20 until Jan. 2. The Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia will take place between Jan. 10-14 with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Osasuna and Atletico the four participants. The Copa del Rey will start on Nov. 1 and the final will be on April 6 at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

The 2023-24 LaLiga season will kick off on Friday, Aug. 11 and will end on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023