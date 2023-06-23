Soccer-Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal sign Neves from Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed to sell Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, the English Premier League club said on Friday of a transfer which has been reported to be worth 55 million euros ($60 million).

"No other player has made such an impact on the pitch in gold and black during the last six years having featured more than 250 times in a remarkable period in the club's history," Wolves said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9180 euros)

