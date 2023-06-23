Left Menu

Soccer-Van Wyk out, Kgatlana in for South Africa at World Cup

South Africa's experienced defender Janine van Wyk has had to be left out of their 23-player squad for the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but coach Desiree Ellis has been able to recall pacy forward Thembi Kgatlana.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 23:57 IST
Soccer-Van Wyk out, Kgatlana in for South Africa at World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

South Africa's experienced defender Janine van Wyk has had to be left out of their 23-player squad for the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but coach Desiree Ellis has been able to recall pacy forward Thembi Kgatlana. Van Wyk, a stalwart of the side since her debut in 2005 and record caps holder for the country with 183, has not recovered in time from injury.

"She won't be part of the World Cup, but definitely still remains in the picture (for the future)," Ellis said as she unveiled the squad on Friday. Kgatlana ruptured her Achilles when South Africa lifted the women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco last year but has been back in action for her National Women’s Soccer League side Racing Louisville in the United States and proven her fitness.

That is a major boost to Ellis, as Kgatlana has played a crucial role for a side that struggles to score against teams from outside the African continent. She netted South Africa’s first ever World Cup goal against Spain in 2019. There are no surprises in the squad. Ellis has largely gone with the tried and trusted players who helped the side become African champions for the first time in 2022.

The team will be captained by midfielder Refiloe Jane, who plays for Italian side Sassuolo having moved this past season after three years at AC Milan. South Africa, who debuted in the World Cup four years ago in France when they exited in the first round, have been drawn in Group G this time along with Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

South Africa squad: Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede (both University of the Western Cape), Noko Matlou (Eibar, Spain) Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana, Sibulele Holweni (both University of the Western Cape), Refiloe Jane (Sassuolo, Italy), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City, Scotland), Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JWV FC)

Forwards: Gabriela Salgado (JWV FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (CF Monterrey, Mexico), Noxolo Cesane (unattached), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto, South Korea), Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville, USA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
3
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023