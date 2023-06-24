Left Menu

Soccer-Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent

Barcelona's former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Inter Miami as a free agent, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday. Miami are reportedly looking to sign a third former Barca player as they are keen on left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish club after the end of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 04:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 04:01 IST
Soccer-Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent

Barcelona's former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Inter Miami as a free agent, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday. The 34-year-old will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Miami made the news official by posting a video on social media showing quotes from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Luka Modric and Messi praising Busquets. The former Barcelona captain, who retired from international duty last year, played over 700 games for the Spanish champions, winning nine LaLiga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Busquets was also linked with moves to the Saudi Arabian league as Al Hilal and Al Nassar made bids for his services. Miami are reportedly looking to sign a third former Barca player as they are keen on left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish club after the end of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global
3
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023