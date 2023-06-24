Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern sign Guerreiro on free transfer from Dortmund

Bayern Munich have signed Portugal left back Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer from rivals Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 09:09 IST
Bayern Munich have signed Portugal left back Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer from rivals Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Friday. Guerreiro, whose contract with Dortmund expires on June 30, has signed a thee-year deal with Bayern. The 29-year-old will reunite with Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who brought him to Dortmund from French side Lorient in 2016.

"When the call came from Bayern, I made my decision fast," Guerreiro said. "It's an honour for me to be able to play for this great club, and I also regard Thomas Tuchel highly from our time together at Dortmund." Guerreiro spent seven years at Dortmund and made more than 200 appearances for the club, scoring 40 goals. He has 64 caps for Portgual and won the European Championship in 2016.

Although primarily a defender, Guerreiro can also play as a left winger and in midfield. He registered four goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga last season, in which Bavarian powerhouse Bayern edged Dortmund on goal difference to win their 11th consecutive league title. Defender Mats Hummels was the last player to move from Dortmund to Bayern in 2016. He returned to the Ruhr valley club three years later.

Guerreiro is Bayern's second signing of the off-season, after midfielder Konrad Laimer joined from RB Leipzig, also on a free transfer.

