Baseball-Mets to meet Phillies in London in 2024

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 10:48 IST
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play a two-game series in London next year, becoming the latest Major League Baseball (MLB) teams to take their rivalry across the pond, the league and its players' union (MLBPA) said on Friday. The teams will meet on June 8 and 9 at the London Stadium in the third edition of the MLB London series. It will be the Phillies' first international trip and the fourth one for the Mets, who have played in Mexico, Japan and Puerto Rico.

The St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs face off this weekend as the series returns following its inaugural edition in 2019 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. "We think our game is at its best when we have traditional rivals playing, and we want to show the fans here in London the very best form of baseball," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

MLB will also play regular-season games in London in 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the city.

