Motorcycling-Bezzecchi breaks lap record to take pole at Dutch Grand Prix

Pole position was just reward for Italian Bezzecchi who has been fastest all weekend in practice sessions as he looks to move back into second place in the championship standings after Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin leapfrogged him in Germany. With a time of 1:31.472, Bezzecchi also became the 13th different polesitter at Assen in 13 visits to the Cathedral of Speed as Ducati bikes continued their dominance this season with a front row lockout.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 15:40 IST
Marco Bezzecchi smashed the Assen lap record on Saturday to claim pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix ahead of championship leader Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati and VR46 Racing teammate Luca Marini.

With a time of 1:31.472, Bezzecchi also became the 13th different polesitter at Assen in 13 visits to the Cathedral of Speed as Ducati bikes continued their dominance this season with a front-row lockout. Japanese manufacturer Yamaha has struggled this season but Fabio Quartararo finished a creditable fourth and will be joined on the second row by Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

Honda's troubles followed them to Assen as Marc Marquez collided with the back of Ducati's Enea Bastianini in Q1, bringing out the yellow flags. Marquez, who has yet to finish a race this season, will start 17th on the grid as a result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

