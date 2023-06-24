Left Menu

"For 2023 World Cup, team needed to foster collective mindset....": Kapil Dev

On June 25 in 1983, India clinched its first-ever Cricket World Cup title by defeating a dominant and defending champion side West Indies by 43 runs in the final at The Lord's. This was the win that caused a massive wave of cricket craze that is still alive to this very day.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:33 IST
"For 2023 World Cup, team needed to foster collective mindset....": Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said that in preparation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, it was important for the team to foster a spirit of the collective mindset centred on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. On June 25 in 1983, India clinched its first-ever Cricket World Cup title by defeating a dominant and defending champion side West Indies by 43 runs in the final at The Lord's. This was the win that caused a massive wave of cricket craze that is still alive to this very day.

"In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence," said Kapil, according to a statement by the Adani Group. Roger Binny, the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and the star all-rounder who ended up at the top of the wicket-taking charts of the tournament with 18 scalps, also said, "Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!."

On the occasion, some of the players also recalled some of their favourite moments from the tournament. Sandeep Patil, the all-rounder who had scored a match-winning fifty in the semifinal, recalled that the day of semifinal against England (June 22) happened to his mother's birthday as well.

"It was my late mother's birthday as well on the day of semifinal. She told me that she had never asked for anything in her life from me, but wanted me to win the trophy. I told myself that no matter if its Bob Willis or his father (laughs), I was going to smash them," said Patil. Sandeep recalled that a partnership between Jimmy (Mohinder Amarnath) and Yashpal Sharma proved to be instrumental in India's win in the semifinal.

Mohinder Amarnath, who had taken the match-winning wicket in the final, also revealed that when he ran to take the wicket as a souvenir of the memorable win, it was so stuck inside the ground that he could not take it. "But I was too happy about us becoming world champions. Forget about the wicket, it could not have been bigger than winning World Cup for us," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023