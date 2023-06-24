"For 2023 World Cup, team needed to foster collective mindset....": Kapil Dev

India's 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said that in preparation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, it was important for the team to foster a spirit of the collective mindset centred on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. On June 25 in 1983, India clinched its first-ever Cricket World Cup title by defeating a dominant and defending champion side West Indies by 43 runs in the final at The Lord's. This was the win that caused a massive wave of cricket craze that is still alive to this very day.

"In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence," said Kapil, according to a statement by the Adani Group. Roger Binny, the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and the star all-rounder who ended up at the top of the wicket-taking charts of the tournament with 18 scalps, also said, "Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!."

On the occasion, some of the players also recalled some of their favourite moments from the tournament. Sandeep Patil, the all-rounder who had scored a match-winning fifty in the semifinal, recalled that the day of semifinal against England (June 22) happened to his mother's birthday as well.

"It was my late mother's birthday as well on the day of semifinal. She told me that she had never asked for anything in her life from me, but wanted me to win the trophy. I told myself that no matter if its Bob Willis or his father (laughs), I was going to smash them," said Patil. Sandeep recalled that a partnership between Jimmy (Mohinder Amarnath) and Yashpal Sharma proved to be instrumental in India's win in the semifinal.

Mohinder Amarnath, who had taken the match-winning wicket in the final, also revealed that when he ran to take the wicket as a souvenir of the memorable win, it was so stuck inside the ground that he could not take it. "But I was too happy about us becoming world champions. Forget about the wicket, it could not have been bigger than winning World Cup for us," he added. (ANI)

