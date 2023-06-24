Left Menu

Very difficult to manage, says Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari's F1 team driver Charles Leclerc is concerned about the removal of 'Tyre Blankets' in the 2024 Formula 1 season. According to the official website of Sky Sports, Charles Leclerc said, if you are racing other cars, then it becomes very, very difficult to manage.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:45 IST
Very difficult to manage, says Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc (Twitter: Photo/ScuderiaFerrari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scuderia Ferrari's F1 team driver Charles Leclerc said he was concerned about the removal of 'Tyre Blankets' in the 2024 Formula 1 season. According to the official website of Sky Sports, Charles Leclerc said, if you are racing other cars, then it becomes very, very difficult to manage.

Tyre blankets enable teams to heat their tyres to 70 degrees celsius for two hours before a session, providing drivers with a better grip at the start of a race or when coming out of the pits. As per the official website of Sky Sports, "In a bid to improve sustainability, Pirelli has been developing tyres that do not need pre-warming. Blanket-free wet tyres were introduced earlier this season - and raced for the first time at the Monaco GP - while drivers have been testing the dry-tyre versions."

Asked about removing tyre blankets, Charles Leclerc said, "You've got four or five corners where it's very tricky. Where the tyres need to get into temperature. When you are alone on track it is not that much of a problem. But of course, if you are racing other cars, then it becomes very, very difficult to manage." He added, "If it remains four or five corners, even in low conditions, then it's something that we could consider. But obviously, with very low conditions, I expect this to be much longer, this warm-up period, and this then could become difficult."

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc said, "I have to say that in the conditions that I had during the test, it was good, and it went well, But yeah, in lower temperatures, I don't know. I haven't tested these tyres in lower temperatures and that's where the big question mark is." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023