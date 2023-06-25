Sports News Roundup: Rugby-All Blacks-bound Robertson delighted as Crusaders retain crown; Tennis-Vekic and Kvitova win two matches in a day to reach German Open final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-All Blacks-bound Robertson delighted as Crusaders retain crown

Outgoing Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson declared himself "proud" and "thankful" as he celebrated a successful conclusion to his spell with the Christchurch-based outfit by retaining the Super Rugby Pacific title on Saturday. Robertson, who will take over from Ian Foster as New Zealand coach following the Rugby World Cup finals, led the Crusaders to a nail-biting 25-20 win over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton to secure his seventh trophy in seven years at the team's helm.

Tennis-Vekic and Kvitova win two matches in a day to reach German Open final

Croatia's Donna Vekic had to play twice on Saturday but did not drop a set as she cruised into the German Open final with a 6-4 7-6(8) victory over world number eight Maria Sakkari of Greece. The 26-year-old had first beaten lucky loser Elina Avanesyan in straight sets in their quarter-final on Saturday morning after play was cancelled due to heavy rain on Friday.

Soccer-Wrexham's Tozer slams EFL towel ban for throw-ins

Wrexham defender Ben Tozer has criticised the English Football League (EFL) ban on towels to dry the ball before long throw-ins, claiming the tactics are not "anti-football". The new rule on the towel ban approved earlier this month will also prevent players from using items of clothing offered up by fans to dry the ball for better grip.

Thousands cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's World Cup

Thousands of football fans crossed the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday to mark the start of a 25-day countdown to the Women's World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Australia. The Antipodean nation is putting on the quadrennial tournament with New Zealand in July and August across nine cities.

Soccer-McKennie, Dest's Gold Cup absence to count toward CONCACAF suspension

U.S. Soccer said midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Sergino Dest missing the Gold Cup games will count toward their suspension for "on-field player misconduct" imposed after an altercation at the Nations League semi-final against Mexico. CONCACAF - the governing body for soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean - suspended McKennie and Mexico's Cesar Montes for four matches, and Dest and Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga for three. The suspensions include the automatic one-match ban imposed on players who receive red cards.

Rugby-Australia squad for the Rugby Championship

Australia coach Eddie Jones named the following 34-man squad for the Rugby Championship on Sunday: Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Gibbon, James Slipper (co-captain), Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Dave Porecki, Jordan Uelese, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Jed Holloway, Fraser McReight, Michael Hooper (co-captain), Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Josh Kemeny, Rob Leota.

Tennis-Kazakh Bublik powers past Zverev in straight sets to reach Halle final

Kazakh Alexander Bublik broke Alexander Zverev once in each set to power past the German 6-3 7-5 on Saturday and reach the Halle Open final. The 26-year-old Bublik, who regularly delivered first serves at speeds of more than 220 kph, gave his opponent no chance on his own serve to make his first final of the year as the grass season heads towards Wimbledon in just over a week.

Rugby-Hooper, Slipper named co-captain as Jones announces Wallabies squad

Michael Hooper and James Slipper will be the first co-captains of the Wallabies after coach Eddie Jones named the pair as his leaders for the Rugby Championship and World Cup later this year. Flanker Hooper has captained Australia on 68 occasions and returns to the role less than 12 months after walking out on the Wallabies ahead of their Rugby Championship opener saying he was not in the right frame of mind to play.

Tennis-Alcaraz sets up Queen's final against De Minaur

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz continued to thrive on London grasscourts in the build-up to Wimbledon when he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda on Saturday to reach the Queen's Club final. The 20-year-old lost his opening set at Queen's earlier in the week but has since looked ominously good and proved too powerful for Korda, winning 6-3 6-4.

MLB roundup: Cycle helps Reds run win streak to 12

Rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz recorded Cincinnati's first cycle in 34 years as the host Reds rallied from five runs down to tie their modern-era franchise record with a 12th straight win, defeating the Atlanta Braves 11-10 on Friday. Cincinnati matched its 1957 and 1939 clubs for the longest single-season winning streak since 1900.

