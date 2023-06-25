Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he comfortably beat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen's Club title on Sunday and return to world number one. De Minaur double-faulted to hand over a service game early in the second set and there was no way the muscular Spaniard was going to pass up the opportunity to claim the title.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 20:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he comfortably beat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen's Club title on Sunday and return to world number one. In baking temperatures, the 20-year-old had too much firepower for his wily Australian opponent as he claimed his first grasscourt title in impressive fashion.

It was only Alcaraz's third tournament on grass, but the way he marched through the draw augurs well for his prospects at Wimbledon where he will be seeded number one. De Minaur, the first Australian to reach the London final since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006, had chances for a break of serve when leading 4-3 in the opening set but could not take them.

Alcaraz then broke serve in the following game before wrapping up the set on serve. De Minaur double-faulted to hand over a service game early in the second set and there was no way the muscular Spaniard was going to pass up the opportunity to claim the title.

