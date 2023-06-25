Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz crowned Queen's Club Champion, defeats de Minaur in final

He defeated de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 to be crowned Queen's Club Championship. On Monday, the Alcaraz will pass Novak Djokovic for World No. 1.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 23:52 IST
Carlos Alcaraz crowned Queen's Club Champion, defeats de Minaur in final
Carlos Alcaraz (Image: Twitter/ Carlos Alcaraz) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

World No. 1 player Carlos Alcaraz clinched his first grass-court title after defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur at The Queen's Club on Sunday. With this win, he has also returned to No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings, as per atptour.com.

He defeated de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 to be crowned Queen's Club Championship. On Monday, the Alcaraz will pass Novak Djokovic for World No. 1. "It means a lot to me. Being able to win this amazing tournament in my first time that I played here for me is fantastic. To know that I'm [capable of] a good level on grass, obviously [to be] champion of every tournament feels special," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP official website.

In this season, Alcaraz has now won five ATP Tour titles. Alcaraz had moved into Queen's Club Championships final with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Sebastian Korda on Saturday. "The chances don't change so much. I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon. Right now I'm feeling better than the beginning of the week, that's obvious," Alcaraz said on passing Djokovic in ATP ranking.

"Of course, recovering the No. 1 before Wimbledon, it gives you extra motivation, it gives you extra confidence coming into Wimbledon. But it doesn't change too much if I play Wimbledon as the No. 2 or the No. 1," he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
2
Maha: Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

Maha: Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

 India
3
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States
4
"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Railway Official on Bankura train accident

"Goods train overshot red signal, leading to derailment..." South Eastern Ra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023