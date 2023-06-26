"Individuals have misinterpreted my comments," says tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas

Left Menu

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Sunday that people misinterpreted his comments towards Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, which he made after his defeat to the Aussie in third round of Wimbledon, reported Sky Sports.

Stefanos Tsitsipas & Nick Kyrgios (Source: ATP). Image Credit: ANI
Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Sunday that people misinterpreted his comments towards Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, which he made after his defeat to the Aussie in third round of Wimbledon, reported Sky Sports. In 2022, in the third round of Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios knocked out Stefanos Tsitsipas. After this Tistsipas expressed his feelings towards Nick Kyrgios but few people misinterpreted it.

Tsitsipas was knocked out by Kyrgios in a bad-tempered third-round clash at the grass-court Grand Slam and described the Australian's approach to tennis as "uneducated", saying he brought "that NBA basketball attitude" to the sport. According to Sky Sports, Stefanos Tsitsipas said, "It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios insinuating racism where none exists."

He further added, "I want to emphasize that I harbour no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offence, as that was never my intention." Tsitsipas added his remarks were not meant to undermine Kyrgios' ability or intelligence.

"I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball," he said. The Greek national, Stefanos Tsitsipas said, "It was an attempt to highlight the dynamic and captivating nature of his approach to the game, not a criticism of his character or capabilities. Moving forward, I commit to being more mindful of my words and the impact they may have."

Nick Kyrgios also responded by saying, "It was a very heated battle sometimes as players we go into these press conferences without digesting the match. We've had some crazy battles and I know deep down you like my brand of tennis we are all good." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

