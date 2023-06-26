Sarfaraz Khan shares his "Home practice" after missing out on West Indies tour

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who is still waiting for his call-up for the Indian test squad, shared an Instagram story on Sunday where he is utilizing every second to sharpen his skills. This comes after he was not selected for the squad for the Test series against West Indies.

Sarfaraz's selection in the Test side is a hotly-debated topic among the cricketing fraternity, with many of his fans and legends like Sunil Gavaskar calling for his selection in a longer format due to his rich run of form. Sarfaraz wrote in the Instagram story "Home practice".

Sarfaraz is going through a purple patch in his first-class cricket career. Sarfaraz has scored 3505 runs in 37 first-class matches. He has an outstanding average of 79.65 and has struck 13 hundred. His highest knock is 301* in domestic games. In List A cricket, he has scored 469 runs with an average of 39.08 in 26 matches. He also has two centuries in list A cricket.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz scored 556 runs with an impressive average of 92.66. He has also bagged three centuries in 6 matches. The Mumbai batter was the leading run-scorer in the year 2022 where he had struck 982 runs with an average of 122.75 in six test matches. He had four hundred under his belt.

In 2019-2020, he was amongst the top five run-getter in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 928 runs with an average of 154.66 in six games. He had hit three centuries with the career-best knock of 301* in first-class cricket. (ANI)

