"I will carry City always in my heart": Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan reflected on his seven years with Manchester City after FC Barcelona announced the signing of the midfielder earlier on Monday. His contribution on and off the field helped City achieve success. Gundogan's most remarkable moment with the Blues came in the final game of the 2021/22 Premier League season. He came on from the bench and scored a dramatic late brace that completely turned around the tables from 2-0 down to seal a 3-2 win over Aston Villa and so seal the Premier League title.

He repeated a similar feat as he struck twice in the 2023 FA Cup final to help City beat Manchester United 2-1. His breathtaking opener with a volley in 12 seconds became the quickest goal in FA Cup final history. In his parting words he said to the club's website, "For me, it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years. Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City."

"This club made me realise all my dreams and I will forever be thankful for this opportunity. I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue." "I have been lucky to have experienced so many unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career."

He further went on to thank the manager Pep Guardiola, who made him his first signing with the club and the fans of the Blues. "First, I would like to thank Pep. To have been able to play under and learn from him for so long has been something I will never forget. I would also like to thank all my teammates - past and present - who have all played such a special part in making my time here so amazing. Finally, I would like to thank the incredible City fans. They have supported me from the moment I arrived, and I owe them all so much for their support," Gudogan signed off.

FC Barcelona released an official statement to announce the signing of the German midfielder. "FC Barcelona and Ilkay Gundogan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros. The club shall shortly be announcing the details of his official presentation," read the statement as quoted by FC Barcelona. (ANI)

