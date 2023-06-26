Left Menu

India end Special Olympics World Games campaign with whopping 202 medals, including 76 gold

Their performance in the sporting arena prove that they are capable of great feats, or strength, speed, concentration and discipline.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India ended their Special Olympics World Games campaign with a whopping 202 medals, including 76 gold, with the last pair of yellow metal coming from athletics here.

The Indian athletes bagged six medals from the track events (2 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze) on the concluding day on Sunday with Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Female) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Female) standing on top of the podium.

Saket Kundu, who had earlier grabbed a silver medal in the mini javelin Level B, also won a bronze in the Level B 400m race, a rare double in track and field.

India secured 76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze medals in the global multi-sport spectacle that celebrates unity, diversity and special skills among people with intellectual disabilities.

The Indians were among a host of participants who later in the day took part in an evocative, emotional and triumphant closing ceremony at the Brandenburg gate in the centre of the historic city.

Speaking about the Indian contingent's performance at the Games, Special Olympics Bharat chairperson Mallika Nada said, ''A huge number of our athletes have faced social discrimination of various forms, and are regarded as non functioning members of society in various quarters.

''It is an obsolete thought, and an inaccurate one too. Their performance in the sporting arena prove that they are capable of great feats, or strength, speed, concentration and discipline. And I hope this opens the eyes of those on the outside and proves that we need to expand this movement further and make it more inclusive.'' The Indian contingent is made up of 198 athletes and unified partners and 57 coaches who competed in 16 sports.

