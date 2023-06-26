Left Menu

Soccer-Toronto FC fires head coach Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley has been fired as head coach and sporting director of Toronto FC, the Major League Soccer club said on Monday, after the team managed just three wins from 20 games. Terry Dunfield, who was in charge of Toronto FC under-17 academy team, has been named interim head coach. The well travelled Bradley has coached in England, Egypt, Norway, the Netherlands along with five MLS clubs.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 20:41 IST
Soccer-Toronto FC fires head coach Bob Bradley
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bob Bradley has been fired as head coach and sporting director of Toronto FC, the Major League Soccer club said on Monday, after the team managed just three wins from 20 games. Bradley, who took over Toronto in November 2021, was relieved of duties after a run of poor results that has the club second from the bottom of the Eastern Conference ahead of only Inter Miami with a 3-7-10 record (win-loss-draw).

"Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here. We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected," said Toronto FC President Bill Manning in a statement. Terry Dunfield, who was in charge of Toronto FC under-17 academy team, has been named interim head coach.

The well travelled Bradley has coached in England, Egypt, Norway, the Netherlands along with five MLS clubs. He was also head coach of the U.S. men's national team from 2006-11 guiding them to the knockout round of the 2010 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023