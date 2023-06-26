Left Menu

TN, Haryana to lock horns in Women's Senior NFC final

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:39 IST
Tamil Nadu and Haryana secured contrasting wins over their respective opponents to set up a summit clash in the Senior Women's National Football Championships, here on Monday.

The final is on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu surprised one and all by defeating four-time finalists Railways 3-1 in the first semi-final of the day, while Haryana secured themselves a spot in the summit clash for the first time ever, defeating Odisha 2-0 on penalties, after the match ended 1-1.

On a rain-soaked morning at the GNDU Main Ground, the 2017-18 champions TN broke through the rival defence early when Priyadharshini S headed home off a corner kick, leaving little chance for Railways custodian Rashmi Kumari, who missed the flight of the ball.

TN doubled their lead in the opening minutes of the second-half when Railways' defender, Supriya Routray, put the ball into her own net in an attempt to block a cross from the right.

Indumathi made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute with a brilliant right footer, which curled into the top corner.

Railways pulled one back in the added time of the second-half when substitute Diparnita Dey scored from a rebound.

Priyadharshini S was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match.

Hooda penalty heroics lift Haryana ===================== Later in the day, the scoreline between Haryana and Odisha read 1-1 after regulation time before the former team's goalkeeper Shreya Hooda's brilliance under the bar took them to the final.

Haryana skipper Ritu Rani gave them the lead in the 36th minute. Odisha got a penalty in the 64th minute when Satyabati Khadia was brought down inside the box by Ritu. Odisha captain Jasoda Munda then levelled it from the spot kick.

The match headed into a penalty shootout as the scoreline remained 1-1 at the end of the regulation time.

Shreya Hooda went on to produce heroics in the shootout for Haryana as she managed to parry away shots from Jasoda Munda, Satyabati Khadia and Malati Munda, while Juli Kishan missed the target completely.

Santosh and Renu Rani scored for Haryana. Hooda was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match.

