PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-06-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 09:48 IST
Anand-led Ganges Grandmasters beat Triveni Continental Kings in GCL
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Led by India's five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, Ganges Grandmasters got the better of Triveni Continental Kings 14-2 in the first edition of the Global Chess League, here. The Ganges Grandmasters took the initiative early thanks to Georgian Grandmaster Bella Khotenashvili who achieved a strong position against compatriot Nana Dzagnidze in the first stages of the opening. Soon, Ganges Grandmasters were dominating everything.

While the first game to finish ended in a draw – between Rapport and Yu on board two – all other boards but one saw results in favour of Ganges Grandmasters.

Khotenashvili scored against Dzagnidze. This was quickly followed by Hou Yifan's victory over Kateryna Lagno on board four. Then, on board three, Dominguez was better against China’s Wei Yi.

The only two left holding from team Triveni Continental Kings were Jonas Buhl Bjerre (who turned 19 on Monday) and Levon Aronian. The birthday boy did a good job holding a level position against the very strong Andrey Esipenko. On board one, former world champion Viswanathan Anand got the upper hand against Levon Aronian. Despite his best efforts to complicate things and prolong the game, Aronian could not manage to hold.

With four victories as White and two draws, the team of Ganges Grandmasters won the match. After day five of the competition, Ganges Grandmasters and SG Alpine Warriors, who lost to Balan Alaskan Knights 9-10 in the other contest, are on top with 12 match points. Ganges Grandmasters are in first place due to a better difference in game points - 52:51, upGrad Mumba Masters are third, with eight points.

