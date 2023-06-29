Left Menu

Tennis-Lopez career ends in Mallorca with defeat by Hanfmann

Feliciano Lopez's 26-year playing career came to an when the 41-year-old lost 6-2 6-4 to Yannick Hanfmann in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open on Thursday. The three-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist will now focus on his new role as tournament director of the Davis Cup -- a competition he won four times. Hanfmann, who also beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mallorca grasscourt event, will face Adrian Mannarino or Corentin Moutet in the semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

