Left Menu

Britain's Tesco to appoint Gerry Murphy as next chair

Tesco said that upon the appointment of Murphy, Byron Grote would step down from his role as interim chair and revert to his previous position. Murphy will step down from his position at British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle, the retailer said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:45 IST
Britain's Tesco to appoint Gerry Murphy as next chair

Britain's largest supermarket operator Tesco has appointed Gerry Murphy, current chair at Burberry and Tate & Lyle, as its new chairperson, it said on Saturday. The Irish businessman, who will take up the position on Sept. 1, replaces John Allan, after he resigned in June, saying claims of inappropriate behaviour levelled against him risked becoming a distraction to the business.

Allan, one of Britain's highest-profile corporate names, is often featured in British media commenting on retail and general business matters. He chaired Tesco for about eight years. "I also want to pay tribute to my predecessor, John Allan, whom I have known for many years. John has left Tesco with its business, management and Board in great shape and fit for the future," Tesco's incoming chair said.

After Allan's resignation, the retailer appointed senior independent director Byron Grote as its interim chair. Tesco said that upon the appointment of Murphy, Byron Grote would step down from his role as interim chair and revert to his previous position.

Murphy will step down from his position at British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle, the retailer said in a statement. Tate & Lyle in a separate statement said that Warren Tucker, its current chair of the audit committee, will take the role on an interim basis while its board finds a permanent successor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023