Left Menu

12 SSCB boxers stormed into quarterfinals at 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

In the 66kg category, SSCB’s Prashant exhibited a dominant display of speed and sharpness as he comfortably defeated Delhi’s Ronit Tokas in a unanimous decision win. On the other hand, Jasandeep (57kg) got the better of Chhattisgarh's Ansh Kumar Yadav in a hard-fought 4-1 win.

ANI | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:59 IST
12 SSCB boxers stormed into quarterfinals at 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships
Junior Boys National Boxing Championships (Image: BFI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

12 young boxers from the services sports control board (SSCB) progressed into the quarterfinals on the third day of the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) release, SSCB's Aakash Badhwar began the day's proceedings in the 46kg category. Continuing his top-notch form, he delivered another 5-0 win, this time against Rishi Singh of Manipur.

In the 66kg category, SSCB's Prashant exhibited a dominant display of speed and sharpness as he comfortably defeated Delhi's Ronit Tokas in a unanimous decision win. On the other hand, Jasandeep (57kg) got the better of Chhattisgarh's Ansh Kumar Yadav in a hard-fought 4-1 win. Six SSCB boxers won their matches with a referee stopping the contest (RSC) decision. They include Hemant Sangwan (80+kg), Sahil Baord (52kg), M Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg), Hardik Panwar (80kg).

Two pugilists from Chandigarh, Nikhil Nandal (50kg) and Arman (57kg) also made their way into the quarterfinals. While Nikhil scored a convincing 5-0 win over Samad Shaikh of Maharashtra. Arman hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Nagaland's Bishal Singh by referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in round 1. Sikander (48kg) of Haryana reigned supreme on day 3 as the result of the referee stopping the contest (RSC) in round 2 against M Manikanda Vishal of Tamilnadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023