Soccer-Marseille sign Brazil defender Lodi from Atletico

Marseille did not reveal the length of the contract nor the transfer fee, but the local media said the deal could be worth 13 million euros ($14.60 million). Lodi, who spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at the Premier League side Nottingham Forest, joined Atletico in June 2019 from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 01:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 01:09 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Olympique de Marseille have signed Brazil defender Renan Lodi from Spanish LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Marseille did not reveal the length of the contract nor the transfer fee, but the local media said the deal could be worth 13 million euros ($14.60 million).

Lodi, who spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at the Premier League side Nottingham Forest, joined Atletico in June 2019 from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense. He was part of the Atletico team that won the LaLiga title in 2020-21. During his time in Brazil, the left back won the Copa Sudamericana in 2018.

The 25-year-old made his Brazil debut in a friendly 1-1 draw with Senegal in October 2019 and has 16 caps so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

