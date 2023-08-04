Willy De Bruyn: Google doodle celebrates 109th Birthday of an intersex Belgian cyclist

As we celebrate the 109th birthday of Willy De Bruyn, the Google Doodle today honors this unforgettable Belgian cyclist who has left an indelible mark in the annals of cycling history. Born intersex in the little town of Erembodegem, Belgium in 1914, De Bruyn's journey from his birth name, Elvira, to Willy, is a compelling tale of personal discovery and societal defiance.

Growing up, Willy De Bruyn found himself at odds with the gender identity assigned to him at birth. Although named Elvira and recognised as female, De Bruyn began questioning this assignment during his adolescence, a period of his life marked by introspection and self-realisation.

His early years were spent in his parents' cafe. Here, he discovered a passion for cycling, a sport that gave him both an outlet and a platform. His prowess on the bike led to a victorious streak in women's cycling, culminating in him becoming the female world champion cyclist in 1934 and 1936. Yet, the discomfort of competing with women, given his internal conflict about his gender identity, led him to withdraw from such competitions.

In his quest for identity affirmation, Willy De Bruyn found employment as a dishwasher, sawmiller, and baker in Brussels. These roles, typically male-dominated during that time, were more aligned with his sense of self. However, his identity as per his official documentation led to dismissal from these jobs once revealed.

Undeterred, De Bruyn sought official recognition for his male identity. A doctor's certificate affirming his male identity was presented to the court of Oudenaarde. Despite initial rejection, De Bruyn's relentless pursuit led to the eventual recognition of his male identity, and he became Willy, as he had always perceived himself.

Post his gender affirmation, Willy De Bruyn found love with Clementine Juchters, a fellow cyclist. They founded Café Denderleeuw, a sports bar in Brussels, where they spent many happy years before finally settling down in Antwerp.

Willy De Bruyn's legacy extends beyond his athletic achievements. His 109th birthday serves as a reminder of his remarkable journey as an intersex individual challenging societal norms, and his unyielding efforts for recognition and acceptance. His contribution was aptly recognised in 2019 when a street in Brussels was named after him, a first for an intersex person in the city's history.

As we commemorate Willy De Bruyn's birthday today, let's celebrate this exceptional Belgian cyclist, not just for his prowess on the bike, but also for his courage in the face of adversity, and his enduring fight for intersex acceptance. Here's wishing a happy birthday to the unforgettable Willy De Bruyn!

Happy birthday, Willy De Bruyn!