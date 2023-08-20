Rakhal Shield Knockout Football Tournament: Tripura CM Manik Saha hands over trophies to players

Tripura CM Manik Saha graced the prize distribution ceremony of the MEDICAIDS Rakhal Memorial Knock Out Football Tournament, a much-anticipated event organized by the Tripura Football Association. "Glad to have witnessed the thrilling final match of Rakhal Shield Knockout Football Tournament between Ramkrishna Club & Agiye Cholo Sangha at Umakanta stadium, Agartala today. After the match, handed over the trophies to the players," tweeted Saha.

The event was organised at the Umakanta Mini Stadium on Sunday, marking a significant occasion for football enthusiasts and players alike. The tournament witnessed an exhilarating series of football matches that captured the fervor and enthusiasm of the spectators. The ultimate showdown unfolded in the final round between Agiye Cholo Sangha and Ramkrishna Club.

In a fiercely contested match, Agiye Cholo Sangha showcased their exceptional skills and determination, emerging victorious with a close-fought 1-0 victory over their opponent Ramkrishna Club. Manik Saha distributed the prizes to the triumphant Agiye Cholo Sangha team, congratulating them on their exceptional performance. He expressed his warm wishes and encouragement to the players, recognizing their dedication and commitment to the sport.

During his address, Chief Minister underscored the importance of sports, particularly football, in shaping the lives of the youth. He emphasized the need for physical activity to maintain good health and well-being. "Sports, especially football, not only fosters teamwork and discipline but also contributes to overall fitness," he remarked.

He further urged the young generation to actively engage in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Saha presence at the event served as a motivating factor for both the players and the audience, highlighting the government's commitment to promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle within the state. The MEDICAIDS Rakhal Memorial Knock Out Football Tournament has not only provided a platform for talented football players to showcase their skills but has also contributed to the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship in Tripura.

The event's successful conclusion has left a positive impact on the sports community, inspiring them to pursue their passions and excel in their chosen field. (ANI)

