Left Menu

Rugby-Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in World Cup warm-up

Starting with a largely second-string but still formidable side, Ireland led early through a fine team try finished by O'Brien but their lineout and scrum soon began to malfunction to invite their lowly opponents into the game. Samoa, ranked 11 places below the Six Nations Grand Slam winners, duly accepted with Duncan Paia'aua intercepting a poor Stuart McCloskey pass to run the field and Lima Sopoaga adding a conversion and penalty for a shock 10-7 halftime lead.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 03:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 03:14 IST
Rugby-Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in World Cup warm-up

Ireland avoided a slip-up against impressive Samoa by coming from behind late on to complete their World Cup preparations with an uninspiring 17-13 win in Bayonne, France on Saturday that did little to make a case for some of the fringe players.

While it was a day to forget in the miserable French rain for the world's top ranked side, Samoa showed they will be no World Cup pushovers on a big day for the Pacific Nations after Fiji earlier humbled one of Samoa's Pool D opponents England. Ireland also lost Cian Healy to a serious looking injury on a day he became the country's most capped forward with his 125th appearance. The loosehead prop has played an important role off the bench in closing some of Ireland's biggest recent wins.

"Test match rugby, it doesn't always go your way and you've got to find a way," coach Andy Farrell told national broadcaster RTE, adding that Healy's foot injury and a shoulder knock for fullback Jimmy O'Brien will be assessed before he names his final squad on Sunday. Starting with a largely second-string but still formidable side, Ireland led early through a fine team try finished by O'Brien but their lineout and scrum soon began to malfunction to invite their lowly opponents into the game.

Samoa, ranked 11 places below the Six Nations Grand Slam winners, duly accepted with Duncan Paia'aua intercepting a poor Stuart McCloskey pass to run the field and Lima Sopoaga adding a conversion and penalty for a shock 10-7 halftime lead. Flyhalf Jack Crowley, battling for a spot as Johnny Sexton's understudy, was one of the only stand-in players to emerge with any credit from a dreadful half. It was a first start to forget for 22-year-old hooker Tom Stewart as Ireland lost five of their 12 lineouts.

Sopoaga extended the advantage to six points early in the second half before Ireland cut out the errors and a Conor Murray try reduced the deficit to a point. Still Samoa kept coming, their impressive line speed causing all sorts of problems. Ireland needed to empty their experienced bench and hooker Rob Herring, who shored up his place on the plane by not losing a lineout after coming on, went over on 64 minutes to punches in the air from relieved team mates.

Farrell's men should have put the game to bed and had to survive one last Samoa surge at the death to sneak their 13th victory in a row ahead of their opening World Cup Pool B game against Romania on Sept.9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bioblend CBD Gummies Reviews) Is It Safe Or Scam?

Thera Calm CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Pain (Controversial Bi...

 Global
3
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
4
Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

Rapper Blueface gets hospitalised after random guy stabbed him at boxing gym

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023