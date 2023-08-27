Rugby-Off the pace Ireland survive major Samoa scare in World Cup warm-up

Ireland avoided a slip-up against impressive Samoa by coming from behind late on to complete their World Cup preparations with an uninspiring 17-13 win in Bayonne, France on Saturday that did little to make a case for some of the fringe players.

While it was a day to forget in the miserable French rain for the world's top ranked side, Samoa showed they will be no World Cup pushovers on a big day for the Pacific Nations after Fiji earlier humbled one of Samoa's Pool D opponents England. Ireland also lost Cian Healy to a serious looking injury on a day he became the country's most capped forward with his 125th appearance. The loosehead prop has played an important role off the bench in closing some of Ireland's biggest recent wins.

"Test match rugby, it doesn't always go your way and you've got to find a way," coach Andy Farrell told national broadcaster RTE, adding that Healy's foot injury and a shoulder knock for fullback Jimmy O'Brien will be assessed before he names his final squad on Sunday. Starting with a largely second-string but still formidable side, Ireland led early through a fine team try finished by O'Brien but their lineout and scrum soon began to malfunction to invite their lowly opponents into the game.

Samoa, ranked 11 places below the Six Nations Grand Slam winners, duly accepted with Duncan Paia'aua intercepting a poor Stuart McCloskey pass to run the field and Lima Sopoaga adding a conversion and penalty for a shock 10-7 halftime lead. Flyhalf Jack Crowley, battling for a spot as Johnny Sexton's understudy, was one of the only stand-in players to emerge with any credit from a dreadful half. It was a first start to forget for 22-year-old hooker Tom Stewart as Ireland lost five of their 12 lineouts.

Sopoaga extended the advantage to six points early in the second half before Ireland cut out the errors and a Conor Murray try reduced the deficit to a point. Still Samoa kept coming, their impressive line speed causing all sorts of problems. Ireland needed to empty their experienced bench and hooker Rob Herring, who shored up his place on the plane by not losing a lineout after coming on, went over on 64 minutes to punches in the air from relieved team mates.

Farrell's men should have put the game to bed and had to survive one last Samoa surge at the death to sneak their 13th victory in a row ahead of their opening World Cup Pool B game against Romania on Sept.9.

