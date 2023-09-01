Left Menu

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce unchanged Playing XI against arch-rival India 

Pakistan are set to clash against India in their second match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Team Pakistan (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan on Friday announced their playing XI for the electrifying clash against arch-rival India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan are set to clash against India in their second match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Pakistan began their Asia Cup campaign with a thumping win over Nepal in the first game in Multan. Despite an early stutter, they went on to put on a competitive score and then were clinical with the ball to start the tournament on the right note. Leading their new ball charge was Shaheen Shah Afridi, who picked up two wickets in the opening over against Nepal and posed a huge threat to India.

With three frontline quicks and three spin-bowling all-rounders, Pakistan aren't short of options in the bowling department either. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be aided by Salman Agha in the spin department.  There was also no room for pacer Mohammad Wasim with Pakistan opting to go with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

The batting line-up has a familiar look with Iftikhar staying in the middle order. Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. (ANI)

