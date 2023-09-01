Left Menu

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund set for debut

Manchester Uniteds expensive new striker, Rasmus Hojlund, is set to make his debut this weekend against Arsenal, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.The 20-year-old Denmark international, seen as the English Premier League clubs replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, cost United an initial 82 million.

Manchester United's expensive new striker, Rasmus Hojlund, is set to make his debut this weekend against Arsenal, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

The 20-year-old Denmark international, seen as the English Premier League club's replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, cost United an initial $82 million. His debut has been delayed by a tissue injury sustained with his former club Atalanta.

"He's ready to start," Ten Hag said when asked if Hojlund would be coming off the bench at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

"He had a good training week. Tomorrow we will have a final training but he's doing well, he's responding well." United's fee could go up by a further $10 million dependent on Hojlund's success. He signed a five-year contract with an option to extend by 12 months.

Though highly rated, Højlund is relatively untested. He scored 10 goals in 34 appearances in his one season with the Serie A club.

Højlund is stepping into one of the most prestigious jobs in soccer as United's striker. It is also one of the most demanding, having been held by some of the sport's greats such as Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie and Ronaldo.

"For every player there's a big spotlight," Ten Hag said. "At United, you have to perform, every position and every player."

