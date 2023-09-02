Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff storms back, setting up Wozniacki clash at U.S. Open

The American appeared in big trouble at the outset of the match as the Belgian smartly changed up the pace of her shots to frustrate the teenager, who was broken for a second time when her forehand went long on set point. Mertens relished her opportunity to play the spoiler in front of a sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd firmly in Gauff's corner, quieting the increasingly tense fans after smacking a first set winner.

Coco Gauff won the final 10 games of her match against Elise Mertens, completing a 3-6 6-3 6-0 comeback and reaching the U.S. Open round of 16, where she will face Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday. The American appeared in big trouble at the outset of the match as the Belgian smartly changed up the pace of her shots to frustrate the teenager, who was broken for a second time when her forehand went long on set point.

Mertens relished her opportunity to play the spoiler in front of a sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd firmly in Gauff's corner, quieting the increasingly tense fans after smacking a first set winner. After some exchanges of breaks early in the second set Gauff seized the momentum for good when she broke for a 4-3 lead, pumping her arms and pointing to her ear when her backhand winner leveled the contest at a set apiece.

The third set was all one-way traffic as Gauff's speedy defense, pinpoint serving and terrific play at the net overwhelmed former two-time quarterfinalist Mertens. Next up for sixth seed Gauff is an enticing first meeting with returning veteran Wozniacki, who came from behind in similar fashion and by a similar score line earlier in the day to see off American Jennifer Brady 4-6 6-3 6-1.

