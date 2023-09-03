Left Menu

Gauld's PK goal helps Whitecaps grab 1-1 draw with NYCFC

Ryan Gauld scored on a second-half penalty kick to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.Neither team scored until Mounsef Bakrar took a pass from Santiago Rodrguez in the 55th minute and scored his second goal in his fourth career appearance for NYCFC 6-10-12.Vancouver 10-8-8 answered with the equalizer five minutes later when Gauld drew a foul on James Sands and converted the penalty kick for his 10th goal of the season.Matt Freese finished with one save in his fourth start and fifth career appearance for NYCFC.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-09-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 10:41 IST
Gauld's PK goal helps Whitecaps grab 1-1 draw with NYCFC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ryan Gauld scored on a second-half penalty kick to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Neither team scored until Mounsef Bakrar took a pass from Santiago Rodríguez in the 55th minute and scored his second goal in his fourth career appearance for NYCFC (6-10-12).

Vancouver (10-8-8) answered with the equalizer five minutes later when Gauld drew a foul on James Sands and converted the penalty kick for his 10th goal of the season.

Matt Freese finished with one save in his fourth start and fifth career appearance for NYCFC. Yohei Takaoka saved two shots for Vancouver.

NYCFC is 3-1-3 all-time in the series. NYCFC scored multiple goals in the first five matches before playing to a scoreless draw last season in Vancouver. The club is 2-1-1 in its last four home matches after a 0-3-3 stretch at home. NYCFC is 3-11-9 in its last 23 matches.

Vancouver had won three straight on the road in all competitions for the first time since June of 2015. The Whitecaps have never won four straight away from home.

Brian White saw a four-match goal streak on the road come to an end for the Whitecaps.

NYCFC returns to action on Sept. 16 when it hosts the New York Red Bulls. Vancouver travels to play Toronto FC on Sept. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023