Asia Cup: Will rain again play spoilsport in India-Nepal clash?

After Team India played a draw against Pakistan in a rain-curtailed match, India's next game against Nepal is also under threat of getting wash-out as weather predicted rain on Monday. The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each on Saturday. India has one more match in the Kandy leg with Nepal on Monday.

The rain has not stopped in Pallekele since Yesterday and the weather forecast suggested that it will continue on Monday. According to Google Weather, there are 80 per cent chance of rainfall with thunderstorms in Pallekele, Kandy on the day of the India and Nepal match.

India is currently placed second with one point in group A while Pakistan is leading the table with three points. India had posted 266/10 in 48.5 overs in their innings. Men in Blue, boosted by the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, did not get to show off their bowling prowess as rain did not allow any further action.

Kishan and Pandya's stand of 138 off 140 balls laid the foundation for India's total of 266. Pakistan's pacer attack was too good for the Indian batter as they bundled out Men in Blue for 266 in 48.5 overs. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief as he dismantled India's top order and took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bagged three-wicket hauls each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)