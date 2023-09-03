Left Menu

Asia Cup: Will rain again play spoilsport in India-Nepal clash?

The group stage match between India and Pakistan has been called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each on Saturday. India has one more match in the Kandy leg with Nepal on Monday. 

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 14:14 IST
Asia Cup: Will rain again play spoilsport in India-Nepal clash?
Team India (Image: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

After Team India played a draw against Pakistan in a rain-curtailed match, India's next game against Nepal is also under threat of getting wash-out as weather predicted rain on Monday. The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each on Saturday. India has one more match in the Kandy leg with Nepal on Monday.

The rain has not stopped in Pallekele since Yesterday and the weather forecast suggested that it will continue on Monday. According to Google Weather, there are 80 per cent chance of rainfall with thunderstorms in Pallekele, Kandy on the day of the India and Nepal match.

India is currently placed second with one point in group A while Pakistan is leading the table with three points. India had posted 266/10 in 48.5 overs in their innings. Men in Blue, boosted by the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, did not get to show off their bowling prowess as rain did not allow any further action.

Kishan and Pandya's stand of 138 off 140 balls laid the foundation for India's total of 266. Pakistan's pacer attack was too good for the Indian batter as they bundled out Men in Blue for 266 in 48.5 overs. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief as he dismantled India's top order and took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bagged three-wicket hauls each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023