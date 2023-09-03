Left Menu

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passes away, claim report quoting wife

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," Nadine wrote on her social media handle, according to ESPNcricinfo. 

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 14:52 IST
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passes away, claim report quoting wife
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away at the age of 49, ESPNcricinfo reported, adding that Streak's wife Nadine shared news of his demise on her social media handle. "In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," Nadine wrote on her social media handle, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Streak was suffering from colon and liver cancer and was receiving treatment at a Johannesburg hospital for a long time, the report claimed. A week ago, there was a glut of news reports claiming Streak had died. However, the reports were retracted after his former team-mate Henry Olonga, who first posted about his death, in a U-turn, called the claims of his death false.

Streak played a significant role in taking Zimbabwean cricket forward in the 1990s. It was during the peak phase of his career that his country scripted some of its golden moments in international cricket. He played 189 ODIs and 65 Tests for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2005. He was the second-most capped Test player for his country.

With 216 Test and 239 ODI wickets, he was their top bowler and the only one from Zimbabwe to take more than 100 Test and 200 ODI wickets. He was also one of 16 Zimbabwean batters to score more than 2000 runs in ODIs and seventh-highest Test run-scorer with 1990 runs. Streak made his international debut at the age of 19 in an abandoned match against South Africa in Bengaluru during the 1993 Hero Cup, a five-team tournament played in India.

He played his maiden Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. He took eight wickets in the next match in Rawalpindi. Streak played the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups for Zimbabwe. He became Zimbabwe's captain in 2000.

The former Zimbabwe captain was banned from all cricket for eight years after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023