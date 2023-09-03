Left Menu

Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-09-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 14:54 IST
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in their Group B match of the Asia Cup against Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Bangladesh made three changes to their playing XI which lost to Sri Lanka in the opening match. They brought in Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain and Hasan Mahmud in place of Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

Shakib said the decision to bat first was taken keeping in mind the wicket and the weather conditions.

''It looks a good wicket and keeping the weather in mind, it is very hot. We have three changes.'' On the loss to Sri Lanka in the opening game, he said, ''We didn't execute (our plans) with the bat and that was our downfall, but today is a new day and a good wicket, hopefully we (will) put up a good score on the board.'' Teams: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

